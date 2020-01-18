Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $331.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $337.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.70, for a total value of $4,004,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $349.74. 2,536,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,842. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. Adobe has a 52 week low of $237.27 and a 52 week high of $349.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

