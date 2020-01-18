AdEx Price Tops $0.0833 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. AdEx has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $228,259.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000941 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, Huobi, Bittrex and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AdEx

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Liqui, Binance, Upbit, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

