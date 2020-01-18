Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Harlan S. Robins Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,700 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $109,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,668.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ADPT stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

