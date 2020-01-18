ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACMR. TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from to in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

ACM Research stock opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a market cap of $589.49 million, a P/E ratio of 65.62 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 671.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ACM Research by 106.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ACM Research by 436.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

