Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,300 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metlife alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Metlife’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.