Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,000 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

GM stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. General Motors has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

