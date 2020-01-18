Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.60. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 6,795,084 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHV. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). On average, equities research analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

