ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.33.

ABMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ABIOMED from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.28. 1,011,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,937. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.28. ABIOMED has a 52-week low of $155.02 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.99.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. ABIOMED had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $204.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ABIOMED will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in ABIOMED by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 123.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in ABIOMED by 15.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ABIOMED by 20.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ABIOMED by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,021,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

