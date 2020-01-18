AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.0% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065,487 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,538,000 after buying an additional 48,571 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after buying an additional 2,326,510 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

ABBV opened at $88.00 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.03.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.67%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

