$734.58 Million in Sales Expected for Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) will post sales of $734.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $735.17 million and the lowest is $733.98 million. Azul posted sales of $651.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.71 million. Azul had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 141.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Azul by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Azul by 24.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZUL traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.02. 291,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,800. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of -0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

