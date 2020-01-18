$706.85 Million in Sales Expected for BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) will announce sales of $706.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioScrip’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $706.20 million and the highest is $707.50 million. BioScrip reported sales of $183.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 285.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BioScrip will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioScrip.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). BioScrip had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $615.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.20 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIOS shares. BidaskClub raised BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on BioScrip from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on BioScrip in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BioScrip currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

NASDAQ:BIOS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.20. 1,296,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,195. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. BioScrip has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BioScrip during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BioScrip during the third quarter worth about $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in BioScrip during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BioScrip by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

