$568.07 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will announce sales of $568.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $562.96 million and the highest is $570.70 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $508.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. 1,302,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.95. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.