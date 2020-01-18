4NEW Hits Market Cap of $8,299.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. 4NEW has a total market cap of $8,299.00 and $1,779.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, IDEX and Exrates. During the last week, 4NEW has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 4NEW alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.41 or 0.02791203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00200769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00134914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, BitForex, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.