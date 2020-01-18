4,662 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,155,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,742,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.67 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

