3DCoin (3DC) Achieves Market Cap of $510,477.00

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. 3DCoin has a market capitalization of $510,477.00 and $141.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 3DCoin has traded 67.5% lower against the US dollar. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000283 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Coin Profile

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

