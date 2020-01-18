3,478 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Purchased by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,928,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $266,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,186. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 2,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $210,616.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,983.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,844. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.11. The stock had a trading volume of 179,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,058. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.43. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $640.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

