$334.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will post $334.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $337.23 million. Cardtronics reported sales of $327.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cardtronics.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.57 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Cardtronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

CATM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cardtronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ:CATM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.94. The company had a trading volume of 615,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $47.07.

In other Cardtronics news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the second quarter valued at about $402,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the third quarter valued at about $2,452,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 20.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 82.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after buying an additional 270,881 shares during the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

