295,549 Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 295,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $597,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,700 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $103,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,636.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,062 shares of company stock worth $6,490,986. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

