21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

VNET stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. 557,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,563. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 0.96. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.35 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 242,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 85,697 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after buying an additional 43,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

