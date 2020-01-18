21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.
VNET stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. 557,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,563. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 0.96. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.25.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 242,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 85,697 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after buying an additional 43,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.
About 21Vianet Group
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
