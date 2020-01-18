$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will report sales of $2.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $10.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday. Stephens set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,902.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,751 shares of company stock worth $8,680,501. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,909,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,261,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.62.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.