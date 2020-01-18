19,600 Shares in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Purchased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the second quarter worth about $384,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,145,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

RDHL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $134.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.37. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 631.96% and a negative return on equity of 103.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

