$166.70 Million in Sales Expected for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) to post sales of $166.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.84 million. Union Bankshares reported sales of $132.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $673.21 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $674.47 million, with estimates ranging from $671.09 million to $677.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $184.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million.

AUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Sandler O’Neill cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, insider Low Robin acquired 2,060 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.78. Also, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $49,205.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 460.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $210,000.

AUB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. 305,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,450. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

