15,462 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,462 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.0% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,177,809 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,314,875,000 after buying an additional 2,243,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.97.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $167.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $163.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,274.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.