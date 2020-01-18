1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ PIH traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $5.62. 2,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,944. 1347 Property Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94.

1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. 1347 Property Insurance had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 20.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 1347 Property Insurance by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

