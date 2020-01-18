$133.55 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce $133.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.48 million. Amarin posted sales of $77.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year sales of $424.90 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $671.13 million, with estimates ranging from $663.40 million to $681.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMRN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amarin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,307,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,452. Amarin has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.46.

In related news, Director Lars Ekman sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $927,172.00. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 475,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $11,422,614.92. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 788,600 shares of company stock valued at $18,088,620. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

