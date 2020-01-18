$102.63 Million in Sales Expected for Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) to report sales of $102.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $108.94 million and the lowest is $91.92 million. Endava reported sales of $92.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $422.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $379.27 million to $448.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $511.09 million, with estimates ranging from $457.55 million to $540.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Endava had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Endava has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,722,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,543 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Endava by 262.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,397,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 38.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 186,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Endava by 4,083.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 123,004 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

DAVA stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.82. 145,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. Endava has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

