1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FLWS. ValuEngine upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Noble Financial set a $25.00 target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. 639,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,317. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $973.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.50.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.27 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,416,000 after purchasing an additional 277,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 287,913 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter valued at $12,802,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 98.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183,535 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

