$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.68. NVIDIA posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,341,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $252.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

