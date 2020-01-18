$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to post sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Masco posted sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

In other Masco news, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $90,452.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,410.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $510,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,274 shares of company stock valued at $17,351,185 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Masco by 66.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 340.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 72.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 440,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 185,705 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Masco by 40.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MAS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,861. Masco has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

