$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. ValuEngine raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in NetApp by 296.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 46,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 34,847 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 411.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,543,000 after buying an additional 483,335 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.42. 4,204,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,485. NetApp has a 1 year low of $44.55 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

