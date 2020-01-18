-$1.34 EPS Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the lowest is ($1.44). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($4.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.87) to ($4.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($5.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($2.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.78. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 789.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ASND. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

NASDAQ:ASND traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.13. The stock had a trading volume of 216,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,328. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $66.11 and a one year high of $142.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.74. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.71 and its 200-day moving average is $113.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.7% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

