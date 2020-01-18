$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) will announce sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.22 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $284.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.10.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.70. 915,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,428. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.23. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $194.61 and a 12 month high of $278.85.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,270 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,458,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,621,000 after purchasing an additional 533,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,893,000 after buying an additional 213,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,160,000 after buying an additional 615,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,446.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,086,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,375,000 after buying an additional 2,886,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after buying an additional 485,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.