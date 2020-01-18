$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) to post sales of $1.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $890,000.00 and the highest is $1.30 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $800,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 million to $2.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.69 million, with estimates ranging from $22.17 million to $23.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 150.08% and a negative net margin of 6,697.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

In related news, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $153,344.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,594.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 421,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,138,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 348,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 67,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $918,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,219,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 81,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

XERS traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 129,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.