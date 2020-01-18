$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. Truist Financial reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,819 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,362 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,885,000 after purchasing an additional 633,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,082,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,092,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,512,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,058. Truist Financial has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average is $52.21.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

