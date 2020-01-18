0xcert (ZXC) Market Cap Achieves $399,359.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, 0xcert has traded 5% higher against the dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $399,359.00 and approximately $92,042.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.58 or 0.05755193 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026772 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034071 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00128431 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001172 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

