0Chain (ZCN) Trading 4.8% Higher This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. 0Chain has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $2,358.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000235 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.