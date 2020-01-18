$0.78 EPS Expected for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.84. Rogers Communications posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rogers Communications.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 99.8% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 40,532,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,174,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,241,073 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,918,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $530,848,000 after acquiring an additional 258,830 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,935,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,116,000 after buying an additional 180,222 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,831,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,776,000 after buying an additional 32,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.8% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,867,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,499,000 after buying an additional 140,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.70. 629,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,554. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $55.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers Communications (RCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.