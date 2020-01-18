$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Allison Transmission posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 91.48% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,380,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,721,000 after purchasing an additional 482,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 377,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 90,929 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 359.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,505,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

