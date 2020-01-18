$0.57 EPS Expected for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.60. Westrock posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Westrock will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of Westrock stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,187. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. Westrock has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,674,611.84. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 10.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 134,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 169.5% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 8.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 355,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,178,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,134,000 after acquiring an additional 482,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

