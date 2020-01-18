$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.38. Koppers posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. Koppers had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koppers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In related news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $239,816.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 93,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,236. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market cap of $710.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.16. Koppers has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $44.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

