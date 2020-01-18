-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 169.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million.

CRBP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,806. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.83.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.