$0.33 EPS Expected for AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. AlarmCom reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 122.34%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital set a $51.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. First Analysis raised shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the second quarter worth $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AlarmCom by 26.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AlarmCom by 93.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AlarmCom by 20.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the second quarter worth $150,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 493,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,317. AlarmCom has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

