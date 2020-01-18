$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. National CineMedia posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCMI. ValuEngine lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 2,980.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 24.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

NCMI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. 294,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,937. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.67. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

