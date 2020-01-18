-$0.20 EPS Expected for Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Golden Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $243.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.01 million, a PE ratio of -35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.00 and a beta of 1.40. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 64,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,741.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.