$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Culp reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Several analysts have recently commented on CULP shares. ValuEngine raised Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 186.8% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 277,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 180,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the third quarter worth $171,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 21.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Culp stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.18 million, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Culp has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.44%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

