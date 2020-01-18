-$0.09 EPS Expected for Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telenav’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Telenav reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.58 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TNAV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNAV traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. 193,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.40. Telenav has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53.

In other Telenav news, CEO H.P. Jin purchased 50,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,927 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,199.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Telenav by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Telenav by 1,452.7% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Telenav by 42.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telenav in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Telenav by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

