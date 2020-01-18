-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Qumu’s earnings. Qumu posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qumu will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qumu.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 68.24% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Vern Hanzlik acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,016 shares in the company, valued at $612,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 136,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Qumu in the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Qumu in the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Qumu by 135.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 144,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qumu by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Qumu by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU remained flat at $$2.54 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. Qumu has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.24.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

