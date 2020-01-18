$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pattern Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Pattern Energy Group reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pattern Energy Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pattern Energy Group.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.31). Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEGI shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.75 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pattern Energy Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pattern Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

NASDAQ:PEGI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.86. 934,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,341. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.97. Pattern Energy Group has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 675,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group in the third quarter worth $375,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Pattern Energy Group Company Profile

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

