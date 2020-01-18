$0.02 EPS Expected for Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. Orion Group reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.27 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Noble Financial set a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Orion Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Orion Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,819,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,688,000 after buying an additional 432,321 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Orion Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,192,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 389,115 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Orion Group by 1,207.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 645,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Orion Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 144,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Orion Group by 289.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 267,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $5.67. 91,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,981. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.55 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

