Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 40,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,376,000 after buying an additional 7,061,550 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,113,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after acquiring an additional 325,661 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Zoetis by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after acquiring an additional 256,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,659,000 after acquiring an additional 212,112 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.47.

In other news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,116 shares of company stock worth $15,099,357 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,059. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $82.26 and a 1 year high of $139.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

